Lennar: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $490.2 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.37 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $7.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.19 billion.

