Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $62.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion.

