Kroger: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.32 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.86 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.29 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 to $4.80 per share.

