Knot Offshore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Thursday reported net income of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period.

