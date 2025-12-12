Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported a loss of $29.1 million…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $2.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $135.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.3 million, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $592.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOUT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.