IDT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Thursday reported net income of $22.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $322.8 million in the period.

