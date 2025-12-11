How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/11/2025

Wall Street set records, even as a sell-off for Oracle and worries about a potential bubble in artificial-intelligence technology weighed…

Wall Street set records, even as a sell-off for Oracle and worries about a potential bubble in artificial-intelligence technology weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Thursday to eke past the all-time closing high it set in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 646 points and topped its own record set last month. Weakness for AI-related stocks, though, weighed on the Nasdaq composite, which fell 0.3%.

Gains for Eli Lilly, banks and smaller stocks helped offset a steep drop for Oracle, whose plans for increased spending on AI surprised analysts. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.32 points, or 0.2%, to 6,901.00.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 646.26 points, or 1.3%, to 48,704.01.

The Nasdaq composite fell 60.30 points, or 0.3%, to 23,593.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 31 points, or 1.2%, to 2,590.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.60 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 749.02 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 15.73 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 69.12 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,019.37 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 6,159.79 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,283.06 points, or 22.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 360.45 points, or 16.2%.

