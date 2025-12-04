Hovnanian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $667,000 in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $667,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, came to $5.96 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $817.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.9 million, or $7.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $650 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

