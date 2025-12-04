Hormel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.1 million…

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $478.2 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.11 billion.

Hormel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.51 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

