Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $175 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $9.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $34.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share.

