Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 3.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 3.5 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.08 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 8.5 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 6.75 cents at $10.52 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.93 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.92 cent at $3.40 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.73 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.