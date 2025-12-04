Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 4.5 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 4.25 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $11.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.4 cent at $2.19 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1 cent at $3.33 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.25 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.