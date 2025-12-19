Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.08 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 2.75 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $10.52 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.57 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $3.41 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 1.1 cents at $.83 a pound.

