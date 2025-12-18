Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.08 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $2.87 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.8 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.13 cent at $3.41 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.35 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.