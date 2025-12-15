Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.40 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.25 cent at $2.86 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 2.25 cents at $10.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.42 cent at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.08 cents at $3.40 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.18 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.