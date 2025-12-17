Live Radio
Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 4:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 4.75 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4.5 cents at $5.06 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 7.25 cents at $2.86 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 5 cents at $10.59 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.63 cent at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 1.05 cents at $3.42 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 1.3 cents at $.83 a pound.

