Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 4.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 4.75 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4.5 cents at $5.06 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 7.25 cents at $2.86 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 5 cents at $10.59 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.63 cent at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 1.05 cents at $3.42 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 1.3 cents at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.