Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.43 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $5.09 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 3.5 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 3.25 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.8 cents at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 5.27 cents at $3.46 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 1.67 cents at $.85 a pound.

