Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 7.5 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 5.25 cents at $5.13 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 11 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.7 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.57 cent at $3.47 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.3 cent at $.85 a pound.

