Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.40 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 8.75 cents at $5.21 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 5.25 cents at $2.81 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 2.75 cents at $10.72 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.6 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.25 cent at $3.40 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.5 cent at $.84 a pound.

