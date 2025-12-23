Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3,000…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $34 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $141.6 million.

