Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal…

Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 23, 2025, 4:22 PM

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $34 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $141.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up