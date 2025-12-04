Global Education Communities: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.8 million.

