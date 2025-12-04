Genesco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.4 million in its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $616.2 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings to be 95 cents per share.

