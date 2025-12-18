FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 97 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $55 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $187.9 million, or $7.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $158.2 million.

