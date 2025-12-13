BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 64, Western Albemarle 54 Altavista 67, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59 Atlantic Shores Christian 75,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 64, Western Albemarle 54

Altavista 67, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59

Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 42

Battlefield 68, Osbourn 58

Benedictine 62, Collegiate-Richmond 48

Bishop Ireton 58, Episcopal 50

Broadwater Academy 43, StoneBridge School 38

Brooke Point 66, North Stafford 65

Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Veritas Collegiate Academy 66

Chancellor 61, Atlee 58

Chilhowie 56, Marion 50

Christchurch 58, Oaktree 30

Colonial Forge 54, Mountain View 48

Cosby 51, Powhatan 48

Cumberland 61, Lunenburg Central 36

Deep Run 67, Mills Godwin 58

Eastern View 68, Culpeper 64

Flint Hill 76, Steward School 67

GW-Danville 78, Roanoke Catholic 67

Gar-Field 80, Freedom-Woodbridge 69

Gill Grove Baptist 69, Lighthouse Baptist 58

Glen Allen 63, Hermitage 39

Goochland 56, Louisa 47

Grace Christian 65, Norfolk Christian School 51

Grassfield 73, Hickory 50

Greenbrier Christian 63, Tidewater Academy 47

Greensville County 60, Franklin 37

Heritage (Leesburg) 66, Briar Woods 49

Hidden Valley 61, Northside 48

Hopewell 51, Meadowbrook 38

I. C. Norcom High School 49, Churchland 46

James Monroe 62, Westmoreland County 51

Lafayette 63, Poquoson 39

Landstown 85, Princess Anne 57

Langley 69, West Springfield 52

Liberty Christian 69, Amherst County 57

Liberty-Bedford 76, Jefferson Forest 57

Lloyd C. Bird 52, James River-Midlothian 44

Manchester 70, Midlothian 61

Massaponax 54, Courtland 46

Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 58

Mechanicsville 75, Spotsylvania 41

Monacan 62, Clover Hill 45

Monticello 55, Fluvanna 35

Nansemond River 70, Lakeland 44

New Covenant 47, Fredericksburg Christian 38

Norfolk Collegiate 90, SPIRIT Home School 63

Northampton 113, Mathews 30

Northumberland 73, Middlesex 31

Nottoway 61, Prince Edward County 47

Osbourn Park 56, Unity Reed 44

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 71, King George 48

Person High School, N.C. 56, Halifax County 43

Petersburg 84, Colonial Heights 36

Portsmouth Christian 70, Hampton Christian 39

Potomac 58, Colgan 49

Potomac Falls 51, Loudoun Valley 50

Prince George 57, Peninsula Catholic 54

Regents 72, United Christian Academy 41

Riverbend 68, Stafford 60

Riverheads 48, Buffalo Gap 31

Rocktown 77, Lord Botetourt 66

Rustburg 71, Brookville 58

Salem 60, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 58

Sherando 51, James Wood 49

Skyline 73, Warren County 60

South County 59, Hayfield 46

South Lakes 70, Herndon 43

Southampton 63, Surry County 51

St. Michael 62, Trinity Episcopal 61

Stonewall Jackson 67, Redeemer Classical Christian School, Md. 49

Summit Christian Academy 47, TEACH Homeschool 35

Sussex Central 48, Windsor 33

Tabb 72, Grafton 69

Tandem Friends 66, Randolph-Macon Academy 48

Thomas Dale 52, Prince George 39

Trinity Christian School 51, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 48

Turner Ashby 63, Page County 62

Va. Episcopal 77, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 58

Veritas Collegiate Academy 71, Life Christian 47

Walsingham Academy 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56

Warhill 67, York 31

Waynesboro 54, Rockbridge County 44

West Point 32, Essex 23

West Potomac 38, Mount Vernon 25

Westfield 57, C. G. Woodson 39

Westover Christian 49, Temple Christian 44

William Fleming 47, Spotswood 39

