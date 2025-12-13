BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 64, Western Albemarle 54
Altavista 67, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 59
Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 42
Battlefield 68, Osbourn 58
Benedictine 62, Collegiate-Richmond 48
Bishop Ireton 58, Episcopal 50
Broadwater Academy 43, StoneBridge School 38
Brooke Point 66, North Stafford 65
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Veritas Collegiate Academy 66
Chancellor 61, Atlee 58
Chilhowie 56, Marion 50
Christchurch 58, Oaktree 30
Colonial Forge 54, Mountain View 48
Cosby 51, Powhatan 48
Cumberland 61, Lunenburg Central 36
Deep Run 67, Mills Godwin 58
Eastern View 68, Culpeper 64
Flint Hill 76, Steward School 67
GW-Danville 78, Roanoke Catholic 67
Gar-Field 80, Freedom-Woodbridge 69
Gill Grove Baptist 69, Lighthouse Baptist 58
Glen Allen 63, Hermitage 39
Goochland 56, Louisa 47
Grace Christian 65, Norfolk Christian School 51
Grassfield 73, Hickory 50
Greenbrier Christian 63, Tidewater Academy 47
Greensville County 60, Franklin 37
Heritage (Leesburg) 66, Briar Woods 49
Hidden Valley 61, Northside 48
Hopewell 51, Meadowbrook 38
I. C. Norcom High School 49, Churchland 46
James Monroe 62, Westmoreland County 51
Lafayette 63, Poquoson 39
Landstown 85, Princess Anne 57
Langley 69, West Springfield 52
Liberty Christian 69, Amherst County 57
Liberty-Bedford 76, Jefferson Forest 57
Lloyd C. Bird 52, James River-Midlothian 44
Manchester 70, Midlothian 61
Massaponax 54, Courtland 46
Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 58
Mechanicsville 75, Spotsylvania 41
Monacan 62, Clover Hill 45
Monticello 55, Fluvanna 35
Nansemond River 70, Lakeland 44
New Covenant 47, Fredericksburg Christian 38
Norfolk Collegiate 90, SPIRIT Home School 63
Northampton 113, Mathews 30
Northumberland 73, Middlesex 31
Nottoway 61, Prince Edward County 47
Osbourn Park 56, Unity Reed 44
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 71, King George 48
Person High School, N.C. 56, Halifax County 43
Petersburg 84, Colonial Heights 36
Portsmouth Christian 70, Hampton Christian 39
Potomac 58, Colgan 49
Potomac Falls 51, Loudoun Valley 50
Prince George 57, Peninsula Catholic 54
Regents 72, United Christian Academy 41
Riverbend 68, Stafford 60
Riverheads 48, Buffalo Gap 31
Rocktown 77, Lord Botetourt 66
Rustburg 71, Brookville 58
Salem 60, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 58
Sherando 51, James Wood 49
Skyline 73, Warren County 60
South County 59, Hayfield 46
South Lakes 70, Herndon 43
Southampton 63, Surry County 51
St. Michael 62, Trinity Episcopal 61
Stonewall Jackson 67, Redeemer Classical Christian School, Md. 49
Summit Christian Academy 47, TEACH Homeschool 35
Sussex Central 48, Windsor 33
Tabb 72, Grafton 69
Tandem Friends 66, Randolph-Macon Academy 48
Thomas Dale 52, Prince George 39
Trinity Christian School 51, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 48
Turner Ashby 63, Page County 62
Va. Episcopal 77, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 58
Veritas Collegiate Academy 71, Life Christian 47
Walsingham Academy 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56
Warhill 67, York 31
Waynesboro 54, Rockbridge County 44
West Point 32, Essex 23
West Potomac 38, Mount Vernon 25
Westfield 57, C. G. Woodson 39
Westover Christian 49, Temple Christian 44
William Fleming 47, Spotswood 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
