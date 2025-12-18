FactSet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $152.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.39 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $607.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.5 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.90 to $17.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion.

