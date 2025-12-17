Enerpac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.1 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $144.2 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $635 million to $655 million.

