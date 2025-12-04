Donaldson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $113.9 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $113.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $935.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $923.8 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.11 per share.

