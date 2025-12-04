Dollar General: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $282.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.28.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.61 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG

