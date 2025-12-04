DocuSign: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $83.7…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $83.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $818.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $825 million to $829 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.21 billion.

