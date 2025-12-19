Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $422 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $422 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $6.33 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.76 billion, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL

