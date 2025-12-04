Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.1…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.