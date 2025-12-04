Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $224…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $224 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.