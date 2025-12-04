Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.65 billion. The…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.

The Montreal-based bank said it had earnings of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.95 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.73 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.22 billion, or $8.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.9 billion.

Bank of Montreal shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

