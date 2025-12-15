B. Riley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Monday reported profit of $139.5 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Monday reported profit of $139.5 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $4.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 77 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $225.3 million in the period.

