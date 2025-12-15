Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $11.5 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $165.8 million.

Ark Restaurants shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.86, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.