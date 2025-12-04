America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $2.71 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $350.2 million in the period.

