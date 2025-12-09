9 Gifts for Senior Safety

Almost everyone can appreciate a functional holiday gift. But as your loved ones get older, choosing items they can actually…

Almost everyone can appreciate a functional holiday gift. But as your loved ones get older, choosing items they can actually use isn’t just a practical move — it can help support their independence and safety.

“There is an understandable desire to stay at home and age in place as long as possible,” says Christen Bergeron, founder of Navigating Senior Living.

But aging in place carries risks, especially as balance, mobility and reaction time change with age.

“One fall that leads to an injury can change the course of a senior’s life,” Bergeron explains. “Making sure that the home is safe and the senior has a way to call for help is so important. Small changes — like motion-activated lights, removing area rugs or clutter, and implementing a medical alert device — can make a huge difference.”

Safety isn’t just physical though: Loneliness and social isolation can also affect quality of life as adults age.

“When older adults live alone, they may have fewer opportunities for meaningful connections with others — connections that bring joy, purpose and keep the mind engaged and active,” says Jasmine Bhatti, founder and CEO of Navi Nurses in Arizona.

There are many thoughtful and practical gifts that can help the seniors in your life feel both physically and emotionally supported. But before buying anything, Bhatti recommends starting with a conversation with your loved one about what they truly need.

“They might surprise you with practical requests you hadn’t considered or share that they really don’t need more ‘stuff’ but would love help with something specific,” she says.

Here are nine gift ideas for senior safety to consider this season.

1. Medical Alert Device

If your loved one doesn’t already have one, a medical alert device can be a meaningful — and potentially life-saving — gift, especially since they’re not covered by Medicare. With the push of a button, these wearable devices connect older adults to trained dispatchers who can send help immediately. Some models also include automatic fall detection, which triggers an alert even if the wearer is unable to press the button.

As Bergeron stresses above, having a reliable way to call for help is essential for aging adults living alone. If you need guidance choosing the right system, check out recommendations from the National Council on Aging. U.S. News also rated and reviewed the Best Medical Alert Systems 2026.

2. Smart Medication Dispenser

Remembering to take medications and supplements consistently is challenging for most people, and it can be especially difficult for seniors. A smart medication dispenser can organize doses and release them on a set schedule, often with alarms and caregiver notifications that help reduce the risk of missed or doubled doses. This can be particularly useful for older adults who take multiple medications or supplements each day.

Medication mismanagement is one of the major concerns for older adults living on their own, says Tina Sadarangani, assistant professor at New York University and a board-certified adult and geriatric nurse practitioner. A device like this can help ease that worry for both seniors and their families.

3. Motion Sensor Lights

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 adults age 65 and older experiences a fall each year. While some falls are a result of changes in balance or mobility, many occur due to not being able to clearly see what’s in their walking path. Motion sensor lights can help reduce this risk, especially at night when visibility is lowest.

These lights turn on automatically when they detect movement and can be placed in hallways, bathrooms, bedrooms, stairways or any area where lighting naturally isn’t as bright.

4. Nonslip Bath Mat

Slipping and falling in the bathroom is a common accident due to the wet, slippery surfaces, but it can be prevented with nonslip mats.

Gifting your loved one with a high-grip bath mat or a shower mat designed to reduce slipping risk can improve their safety during an everyday activity like stepping in and out of the shower or tub.

5. Smartwatch With Emergency Features

Gift the senior in your life a smartwatch that offers health tracking metrics, reminders about daily to-dos and emergency or safety features.

“This gift can encourage movement, healthy habits and offer medication reminders, but it can also allow someone to call for help if they fall with SOS features and GPS location,” Sadarangani says. “It can also help them stay connected to family and friends.”

6. Senior-Friendly Cell Phone

These devices, such as the RAZ Memory Phone, feature large text, simple menus and streamlined calling options, making it easier for your loved one to stay connected with you and your family.

“This type of phone is simple to use and eliminates much of the frustration that comes with a typical smartphone,” Bergeron says. “A huge benefit is that families can limit the phone to approved contacts only, which prevents spam calls and, more importantly, helps protect the senior from scammers.”

Even with those restrictions in place, senior-friendly phones can still dial emergency services if needed, offering an added layer of safety during a crisis.

7. Handyman or Home Safety Service Voucher

Sometimes the most meaningful gifts are ones that make a home safer and easier to navigate. Sadarangani recommends gifting a prepaid session or voucher for a handyman service tailored to older adults, such as GoGoGrandparent or Mr. Handyman.

“As people age, small hazards like unstable railings or slippery floors can become big problems,” she says. “Reliable home maintenance allows people to stay at home longer and spares older adults the struggles of trying to deal with them themselves.”

8. Gym or Fitness Membership

We naturally become less mobile and lose strength as we age, which is why staying active is essential for maintaining independence. Gifting your loved one an annual membership to a gym or fitness studio is a thoughtful way to support their long-term health and help them continue moving around their home with ease.

“These venues offer low-impact classes, like water aerobics, chair yoga or strength sessions. Beyond the physical benefits, these venues foster social connection,” Sadarangani says. “Regular classes help older people build routine, meet peers, reduce loneliness and stay motivated.”

9. Low-Impact Fitness Equipment with Smart Technology

If your loved one can’t easily access a gym, consider bringing exercise tools directly to them. A stationary bike — such as the NordicTrack 10 Recumbent Bike — can be a great option thanks to its lumbar-supported seat, extra-wide pedals for stability and smart technology that automatically adjusts resistance based on heart rate to help prevent overexertion.

“This is a great idea for families looking to invest in a person’s long-term health and seeking a premium, high-end gift item,” Sadarangani says. “It’s a joint-friendly and safe, low-impact exercise to support healthy aging during cold winter months. The wide pedals are good for those with reduced balance.”

Bottom Line

The best gifts for seniors are often the ones that help them stay safely independent for as long as possible. Small, functional items like motion sensor lights and nonslip bath mats are practical additions your loved one may not think to buy for themselves. Higher-ticket items — such as meal delivery subscriptions, at-home fitness equipment or gym memberships — can also make meaningful group gifts that the whole family can contribute to.

Keep in mind that while practical items are always helpful, many older adults don’t necessarily want more things.

“Many seniors have enough possessions and limited space,” Bhatti says.

Instead, services that ease daily burdens — such as housekeeping and handyman services — can be a gift to make their living arrangements safer.

“Time and assistance are often more valuable than physical gifts,” she says.

