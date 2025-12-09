9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading…

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stock prices at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company. Many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks.

However, the Bank of America analyst team has identified nine cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities for frugal investors. Here are nine of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied change* Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) -2% Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) -5% Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) 15% Venture Global Inc. (VG) 153% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 13% Suzano S.A. (SUZ) 78% Grifols S.A. (GRFS) 35% Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 6% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) 24%

*From Dec. 15 close.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura says Mizuho’s recent financial update in November highlighted the company’s positive momentum heading into 2026. Mizuho is aiming for a return on equity (ROE) of 12% in the long term assuming no interest rate hikes, and Nakamura says ROE can go even higher with rate hikes, which are underway in Japan. He says Mizuho’s profit guidance is conservative and the company’s collaborations with Rakuten Group Inc. (4755.T) could allow Mizuho to take advantage of Rakuten Bank’s impressive deposit-gathering capabilities. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.45 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $7.59 on Dec. 15.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a leading Brazilian bank and financial services provider. In March, the company issued a 10% bonus share payout in which existing shareholders received one additional share of stock for every 10 they already owned. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau’s accelerating fee growth is encouraging, and its payments and insurance businesses are thriving. In the most recent quarter, Itau reported an ROE of 23.3%, its highest level in a decade. Brazilian operations ROE of 24% was even higher. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.10 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $7.45 on Dec. 15.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco shares lagged in 2024 but have recovered sharply in 2025, posting a total return of 95% year to date through Dec. 15. Pierry says Bradesco’s five-year strategic plan should help the bank improve its profitability, and he predicts ROE will reach cost of equity by the second half of 2026. Pierry says the bank’s recent earnings growth has been driven by its core banking operations. He says its price-to-book value will expand to 1.3 within the next year as Bradesco’s financials improve. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.47 on Dec. 15.

Venture Global Inc. (VG)

Venture Global is a U.S. energy company focused on liquefied natural gas production. Following a major recent arbitration win against Shell PLC (SHEL), Venture Global shares plummeted nearly 25% in a single day in October after the company announced it lost an arbitration case with BP PLC (BP) related to a long-term gas supply contract dispute. Fortunately, analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says Venture’s “best estimate” for damages related to the contract dispute ranges from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, well below Salisbury’s previous estimates. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $15 price target for VG stock, which closed at $5.93 on Dec. 15.

[Read: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. In early September, Aegon announced the sale of about 12.5 million shares of the company’s stake in ASR Nederland, reducing Aegon’s remaining stake to about 24%. Analyst David Barma says Aegon recently confirmed it is moving its headquarters to the U.S. by January 2028 and rebranding as Transamerica. Barma says Aegon will likely focus on de-risking its business, including prioritizing cash and capital generation. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.65 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $7.64 on Dec. 15.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano is the largest market pulp producer in the world and is the largest producer of graphic paper in Brazil. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says Suzano’s Cerrado eucalyptus pulp mill project will be a significant bullish catalyst for the company. While incoming capacity could pressure pulp prices, Ribeiro says a more depreciated Brazilian real will help offset those pressures. Regardless, he says Suzano’s impressive cost profile allows the company to maintain profitability even during pulp pricing downturns. Ribeiro says Suzano’s stock is undervalued given its growth outlook. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $16 price target for SUZ stock, which closed at $9.01 on Dec. 15.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

Grifols is a health care company headquartered in Spain that manufactures blood plasma-derived therapies. The company’s leading products include immunoglobulins used to treat immunodeficiencies and neurological disorders and albumin products used in critical care for conditions such as liver failure and burns. Analyst Sachin Jain says Grifols has recovered from post-COVID 19 weakness and should generate 21% earnings-per-share growth and 7% sales growth on a compound annual basis through 2030. He says strong financial performance and a rebound in investor sentiment will improve Grifols’ valuation. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12.20 price target for GRFS stock, which closed at $9.03 on Dec. 15.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel producer that specializes in long steel products and operates throughout the Americas. The company also runs a major scrap metal recycling operation. Ribeiro says the U.S. long steel market has been resilient, and prices have been trending higher, which is great news for Gerdau because the U.S. represents about half of the company’s overall earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Gerdau also recently reduced its capital expenditures outlook for 2026, which Ribeiro says should further support profitability. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for GGB stock, which closed at $3.78 on Dec. 15.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkey, and it also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. The company provides customers with voice, data, TV, and enterprise and consumer services on mobile and fixed networks. Analyst Cesar Tiron says Turkcell’s business is trending in the right direction. Despite a very competitive market, the company expects its revenue growth will outpace inflation in 2026. In addition, investors were likely relieved to hear Turkcell’s recent 5G spectrum purchase will not hurt its dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.56 price target for TKC stock, which closed at $6.10 on Dec. 15.

