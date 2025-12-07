7 Colleges With Pet-Friendly Dorms

Schools with pet-friendly campus living policies When students go off to college, many have to leave their furry or cold-blooded…

Schools with pet-friendly campus living policies

When students go off to college, many have to leave their furry or cold-blooded friends behind with family members. Typically, only service animals and some preapproved emotional support animals are allowed in campus housing. However, in an attempt to help promote a sense of belonging and ease anxiety about college life, some schools allow pets — under certain regulations — in designated residence halls. Here’s a noncomprehensive list of seven colleges with varying policies on pet-friendly dorms. Some have resources for pets, such as a dog park, or host events to include animals living in the campus community. There may be breed and age policy restrictions, so it’s important to do research.

Eckerd College (FL)

Eckerd College is one of the first U.S. colleges to offer pet-friendly housing, with animals allowed on campus since 1973, according to the school’s website. The Florida college, located along Boca Ciega Bay, hosts a community pet blessing every fall and a pet graduation where animals of graduating students receive a certificate. Eckerd also has a fenced-in grassy dog park, the only place on campus where animals are allowed off leash. Seventeen residence halls permit registered pets. There are no breed restrictions, but animals must be already owned and meet age requirements — a year for dogs and six months for cats — and not exceed 60 pounds. Small pets, such as fish and hamsters, cost $55 to register each year, while large pets have a $225 fee.

Johnson & Wales University (RI)

Johnson & Wales University has pet- and animal-friendly communities at both of its campuses, which are in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. Approved pets include dogs not over 40 pounds and cats at least 1 year old; small caged mammals; and turtles and lizards that can live in a tank no larger than five gallons. Snakes and poisonous or endangered animals are prohibited along with some other categories such as lab and farm animals. While students are allowed to bring registered animals, visiting pets can’t enter campus housing. There’s a $250 pet fee, which is given back to students if the residence life office doesn’t approve their animals. Students who don’t maintain a clean environment can face fines or disciplinary action.

Lees-McRae College (NC)

Lees-McRae College — located nearly 4,000 feet above sea level in the Elk River Valley of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the highest elevated campus east of the Mississippi River — allows registered pets to live in at least four residence halls, according to the school’s website: McMillan Hall, Bentley Hall, Baldwin Hall and Elk River Apartments. Unlike some colleges that allow various animals in certain dorms, Lees-McRae’s policy includes only dogs and cats. That means aquatic animals outside of fish are prohibited, along with reptiles and rodents. Students can’t care for stray animals, as all pets must be approved ahead of time for the academic year by the residence life office. The fee is $500 a semester per pet.

Stephens College (MO)

Registered pets that meet all requirements are allowed to live in designated pet-friendly housing at Stephens College in Missouri. Community-style Searcy Hall, for instance, has a dog day care on its lower level. Cats and dogs must be at least 6 months old; spayed or neutered; and up to date on vaccinations. Snakes and spiders aren’t allowed, along with dog breeds like pit bulls, rottweilers, German shepherds, chows, Akitas and wolf breeds. Fees range from $50 to $220. Students can pick up dog treats in the president’s office or dress up their pets for the annual campus Halloween parade. And for students who don’t have their own pet and want to help one become adoptable and find a permanent home, there’s an option to foster — which may come with a scholarship.

Stetson University (FL)

Stetson University in Florida — which requires students to live on campus for at least three years — allows registered pets in three housing units, including University Hall, University Village Apartments 300 building and Stetson Cove. Dogs, cats, dry aquarium animals, fish, hermit crabs, and hedgehogs or other small caged animals are permitted to live in these housing options. Owning an animal can benefit students “emotionally, psychologically and socially,” according to the university’s website, a fact other pet-friendly colleges acknowledge. Dogs must weigh no more than 50 pounds, and some breeds — such as Staffordshire bull terriers, rottweilers, Dobermans, chows, pit bulls, Akitas and wolf breeds — are prohibited along with some other pets like ferrets and birds. A student living with an unapproved animal faces a $500 fine and a conduct hearing.

University of Northern Colorado

Pet-friendly housing has been available at the University of Northern Colorado for more than 10 years, making it one of the oldest animal-in-residence programs at a public institution, per the school’s website. UNC’s policy is limited to approved dogs and cats no heavier than 40 pounds and at least 6 months old. Fish and other water-bound animals are also allowed but must live in an aquarium that’s not over 20 gallons. Three housing options have floors open to pets and are available first come, first served — two for continuing students and one for freshmen. One pet is allowed per bedroom, and some breeds are restricted along with aquatic animals able to survive outside water. Students are responsible for injuries or damages caused by their pet.

Warren Wilson College (NC)

Warren Wilson College in North Carolina opened some residence hall doors to pets beginning in fall 2024 as a way to “help students adjust to college,” according to the school. This new policy applies to a variety of pets — which must be directly registered with the school — including dogs weighing under 40 pounds who have been owned by the student or a family member for at least 10 months; cats; iguanas; chinchillas; rabbits; some nonvenomous snakes and small reptiles; hedgehogs; birds; hamsters; ferrets; rats; fish; gerbils and guinea pigs. Students must pay a pet fee for the academic year ranging from $50 to $250 to help cover pet park building and maintenance, as well as related expenses and campus events. There’s an extra fee for summer.

Tips for first-year student success

Learn about ways to succeed as a first-year college student and get advice about making the college decision by connecting with U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter. You can also read other stories about campus life on usnews.com.

Pet-friendly campuses

— Eckerd College (FL)

— Johnson & Wales University (RI)

— Lees-McRae College (NC)

— Stephens College (MO)

— Stetson University (FL)

— University of Northern Colorado

— Warren Wilson College (NC)

More from U.S. News

15 Fun College Towns in the Midwest

15 Destination College Towns in the Northeast

A Look at Some of the Smallest U.S. Colleges

7 Colleges With Pet-Friendly Dorms originally appeared on usnews.com