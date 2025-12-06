6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2026

It was not long ago when the consensus view was that Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL) had fallen behind in…

It was not long ago when the consensus view was that Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL) had fallen behind in the artificial intelligence arms race.

In February 2024, the BBC published an article titled, “Why Google’s ‘woke’ AI problem won’t be an easy fix,” highlighting public criticism of the company’s Gemini model and concerns about product missteps.

Soon after, GOOGL shares fell to a 2024 low of around $130. The prevailing narrative at the time was its “Magnificent Seven” rivals such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) appeared to have taken the lead through their high-profile partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic.

But since then, Alphabet’s fortunes have changed sharply. From early March 2024 through the market close on Dec. 16, 2025, the stock rose about 135%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) also disclosed a $4.3 billion position in the company last month, signaling renewed confidence in Alphabet’s long-term prospects.

Several factors contributed to the turnaround. Despite worries that Gemini was lagging competitors, Alphabet continued to generate substantial free cash flow and maintained a strong balance sheet. Regulatory pressure from antitrust scrutiny remained a risk, but fears of a forced breakup eased as legal timelines stretched out.

The company then released an updated version of Gemini, which delivered clear improvements in performance and efficiency and received more favorable reviews. Investors also began to focus on the potential to integrate AI tools more deeply into Alphabet’s advertising ecosystem and search platform, prompting a reassessment of the company’s valuation.

Alphabet has also emerged as a serious infrastructure competitor in AI. While Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train and run large AI models, Alphabet has spent more than a decade developing its own tensor processing units, or TPUs.

Its latest generation, known as Ironwood, is designed to handle large-scale AI workloads more efficiently within Alphabet’s data centers. This move positions Alphabet as a heavyweight in the AI hyperscaler race, rather than just an also-ran software and networking player.

The rapid shift in Alphabet’s narrative highlights a reality of AI investing: Leadership can change quickly as new models, hardware and business integrations are unveiled. Stock performance often follows these shifts for better or for worse, with little warning.

For investors who are not specialized stock pickers, this uncertainty makes a diversified approach appealing. Buying an AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) allows investors to gain exposure to the entire industry, with the expectation that while many companies may disappoint, a small number of winners like Alphabet can drive strong overall returns.

“We believe it is critical to approach investing in generative AI companies with an actively managed approach,” says Thomas DiFazio, ETF strategist at Roundhill Investments. “The AI landscape is rapidly evolving, and it is crucial to be nimble.”

Here are six of the best AI ETFs to buy today:

ETF Expense ratio Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) 0.75% Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) 0.68% Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) 0.68% Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF (CHPX) 0.50% Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) 0.50% VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF (AIS) 0.75%

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

Roundhill Investments has seen strong investor interest with CHAT. Since launching in May 2023, the fund has grown to $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). CHAT holds a relatively concentrated portfolio of 48 stocks selected for their direct involvement in generative AI. The ETF does not track an index. Instead, it relies on active stock selection, which has performed well so far.

“CHAT selects stocks using a proprietary methodology that combines a transcript score and sector score to evaluate companies’ relevance to generative AI, factoring in their revenue, profit and R&D investment in AI technologies,” explains Dave Mazza, CEO at Roundhill Investments. “Companies are then scored and selected based on their exposure to AI, market capitalization and liquidity.”

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

“We’re still in the early stages of the AI cycle, and proper diversification is extremely important — be it across company stages or geographies — because it’s difficult to pick a winner or two this early,” says Tejas Dessai, director of thematic research at Global X ETFs. “With a thematic ETF you’re following an idea as opposed to a complex strategy.” The firm has a total of four AI-themed ETFs.

AIQ is currently the largest, at about $7.1 billion in AUM. It passively tracks the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index, which takes a broad approach to the AI ecosystem with 86 holdings across the technology, consumer discretionary and communication sectors, with some global exposure. AIQ charges a 0.68% expense ratio, or $68 a year in fee drag for a $10,000 investment.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

“When you think about smartphones, laptops or even mobile applications, lower prices and cheaper development costs didn’t shrink the market but expanded it as innovation accelerated,” Dessai explains. “AI could follow the same trajectory, embedding itself into the physical world — from factories and drones to delivery vans and buildings.” This angle is captured by BOTZ, a more specialized AI ETF.

While broader AI ETFs take a generalist approach, BOTZ focuses more on automation and real-world deployment. The portfolio still includes core AI names such as Nvidia, but it places greater emphasis on industrial and health care companies that use AI. BOTZ also carries a high allocation to Japanese equities, reflecting the country’s leadership in robotics and factory automation.

Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF (CHPX)

Investors can take AI specialization further with CHPX. This fund shifts focus away from hyperscalers and software platforms and concentrates on the companies that supply the critical hardware powering artificial intelligence. In addition to Nvidia, top holdings include chipmakers like ASML Holding NV (ASML), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM).

These firms form the backbone of AI infrastructure, supplying the chips and manufacturing tools required to train and run advanced models. However, CHPX also includes a satellite allocation to quantum computing companies. These businesses are at an earlier stage, less proven and more volatile, but they add a higher-risk sleeve with long-term optionality. CHPX charges a 0.5% expense ratio.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR)

AI ultimately runs in physical locations. While users interact with AI through apps or web interfaces, the computing happens inside large data centers filled with servers, cooling systems and power infrastructure. These facilities require massive amounts of space, energy and connectivity. Most AI companies do not own this infrastructure. Instead, they lease it from specialized third-party landlords.

DTCR provides exposure to those owners. The fund holds real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Equinix Inc. (EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), which operate global data center networks. It also includes communications REITs like American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), which supports data transmission and 5G connectivity. DTCR charges a 0.5% expense ratio and pays a 1.4% 30-day SEC yield.

VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF (AIS)

Another actively managed AI ETF option is AIS. The fund takes an out-of-benchmark approach to stock selection. While it includes familiar AI leaders such as Nvidia, it also holds lesser-known international companies that are critical to the AI supply chain. This includes SK Hynix Inc. (000660.KS), a major South Korean producer of high-bandwidth memory used in advanced AI computing systems.

“AIS leverages our proprietary ‘Bill of Materials’ methodology that was designed by AI luminaries on our investment committee,” says Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares. “We analyze the supply chain, layer in the actual costs to build AI data centers and semiconductors, and then dig into the company financials to determine their true AI business pipelines and related revenue.” AIS charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

Update 12/17/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.