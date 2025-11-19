Wix.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $589,000…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $589,000 in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $505.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $502.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $521 million to $531 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.99 billion to $2 billion.

