Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot



The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 9:10 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $241.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

