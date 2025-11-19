NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0721
|1.0721
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|155.75
|156.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7124
|3.7380
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9967
|4.0209
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2450
|2.2450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|16.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.80
|84.40
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0044
|1.0791
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|390.50
|396.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1000
|4.1300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7350
|3.7425
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|340.90
|340.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2600
|11.2300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7375
|7.9525
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5125
|0.5125
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0000
|4.9625
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6206
|0.6239
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|80.000
|80.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.