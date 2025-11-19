NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.75 156.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7124 3.7380 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9967 4.0209 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.2450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 16.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.80 84.40 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0044 1.0791 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 396.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7350 3.7425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 340.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2600 11.2300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7375 7.9525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0000 4.9625

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6206 0.6239

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

