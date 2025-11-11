NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.00 166.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7976 3.8674 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0707 4.1350 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.12 85.72 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0501 1.0404 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5675 3.6300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8500 10.9900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4300 7.5925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9380 5.0870

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6112 0.6181

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

