Waters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $148.9 million.

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $799.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.45 to $4.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.05 to $13.15 per share.

