Viking: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $514.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

