Valvoline: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $453.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.7 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Valvoline expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.