Universal Technical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $222.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $835.6 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year earnings to be 71 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $905 million to $915 million.

