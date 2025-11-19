Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Peninsula Catholic 9 Chatham Hall 55, Lynchburg Home School 41 Fredericksburg Christian 41,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Peninsula Catholic 9

Chatham Hall 55, Lynchburg Home School 41

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Cristo Rey Richmond 16

Halifax Academy, N.C. 51, Southampton Academy 33

Southwest Virginia Home School 42, North Cross 34

Veritas Classic Christian School 37, Nansemond-Suffolk 21

