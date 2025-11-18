Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 91, Halifax County 12
Appalachian Christian 71, Fishburne Military 32
Bethel 56, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51
Cristo Rey Richmond 60, Fredericksburg Christian 48
Dayspring 59, Christian Heritage Academy 50
Farmville Homeschool 84, Fuqua School 59
Miller School 84, Grace Christian 40
New Covenant 68, Kenston Forest 23
Richmond Christian 46, Isle of Wight Academy 33
TPLS Christian 68, Shining Stars Sports 65
Temple Christian 54, Roanoke Valley Christian 43
Westover Christian 69, Brunswick Academy 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
