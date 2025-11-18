Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 91, Halifax County 12 Appalachian Christian 71, Fishburne Military 32 Bethel 56, Fairfax Home School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 91, Halifax County 12

Appalachian Christian 71, Fishburne Military 32

Bethel 56, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51

Cristo Rey Richmond 60, Fredericksburg Christian 48

Dayspring 59, Christian Heritage Academy 50

Farmville Homeschool 84, Fuqua School 59

Miller School 84, Grace Christian 40

New Covenant 68, Kenston Forest 23

Richmond Christian 46, Isle of Wight Academy 33

TPLS Christian 68, Shining Stars Sports 65

Temple Christian 54, Roanoke Valley Christian 43

Westover Christian 69, Brunswick Academy 63

